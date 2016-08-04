Wife blamed for no kids, hands cut off

NAIROBI. KAZINFORM - A Kenyan woman's hands were butchered and she was left with injuries to her head after she was brutally attacked by her husband, who blamed her for not being able to conceive any children during their seven-year marriage, CNN reports.

Jackline Mwende's husband, Stephen Ngila, allegedly attacked her in their home with a machete on July 23, which also left her deaf in one ear. Her father told CNN that Ngila "threatened to shut her mouth for good before attacking her with a machete."



Police and members of the community began looking for Ngila the night the attack took place. He was arrested the following day after appearing at the hospital where Mwende was being treated.



Husband, not wife, had reproductive issues



While Ngila allegedly attacked her because they weren't able to have children, a hospital in Nairobi said Mwende was fertile and it was her husband who had reproductive issues, Daily Nation reported.



Kenyan member of parliament Joyce Wanjala Lay told CNN: "It is really sad that something of this nature would happen in this time and age.



"Having a child is a shared responsibility. A woman without a child is still a woman and even more stronger," she said.



Lay tells CNN that she has been at the forefront of the campaign against gender-based violence after she became the first member of parliament to say that she had been assaulted by a fellow legislator.



