  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Wife of well-known hockey player brutally murdered

    13:23, 15 October 2015
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mariya Fadeyeva, the wife of the captain of Ust-Kamenogorsk Torpedo football club Yevgeny Fadeyev, was found dead in her own flat. According to the relatives, the flat was robbed. They suppose that someone was spying on Maria. Investigation was launched immediately after the crime.

    No additional information is available presently; the police refuse to comment the event. As Kazinform correspondent found out, Yevgeny and Maria lived in Astana. Six months before Yevgeny was appointed captain of Torpedo football team and the couple returned to Ust-Kamenogorsk. They had two children. Maria is a daughter of famous Kazakhstani coach Vladimir Belyayev.

    Tags:
    Sport East Kazakhstan region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!