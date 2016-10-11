WikiLeaks posts more Clinton emails

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - WikiLeaks Monday morning posted an additional 2,000 emails that appear to be from the account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, CNN reports.

This is the second hack in four days from WikiLeaks, which claims it has a trove of more than 50,000 emails from Podesta.



The emails appear to be mostly from 2015, covering a litany of policy and strategy discussions between Clinton staffers on how to handle issues of the day and the press, including the release of the book "Clinton Cash" alleging nefarious activity by the Clinton Foundation. Another email has long-time Clinton aide Doug Band referring to Chelsea Clinton as a "spoiled brat."



Clinton campaign responded to the release by slamming the Trump campaign for "cheering on a release today engineered by Vladimir Putin," after Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted a link to the document page with the phrase "And here...we...go."



"It is absolutely disgraceful that the Trump campaign is cheering on a release today engineered by Vladimir Putin to interfere in this election, and this comes after Donald Trump encouraged more espionage over the summer and continued to deny the hack even happened at Sunday's debate," said Clinton spokesman Glen Caplin. "The timing shows you that even Putin knows Trump had a bad weekend and a bad debate."



WikiLeaks has been alleged to work with Russia, and US national security officials have accused Russia of trying to influence the US elections through highly coordinated hacks, though they haven't pointed specifically to Russia in the WikiLeaks release.



Emails released Friday included what appeared to be excerpts from transcripts of closed-door speeches Clinton gave to Wall Street companies after leaving the State Department.



