WikiLeaks releases documents on NSA&#39;s spying on world leaders&#39; negotiations

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - According to WikiLeaks, NSA had bugged meetings between UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as talks of key EU and Japanese trade ministers on "trade red-lines."

"Today we showed that UN Secretary General Ban KiMoon's private meetings over how to save the planet from climate change were bugged by a country intent on protecting its largest oil companies... WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said in a statement as quoted by the organization.

According to Assange, Washington signed a deal with the United Nations vowing to not engage in such activities against the organization.

"It will be interesting to see the UN's reaction, because if the Secretary General can be targeted without consequence then everyone from world leader to street sweeper is at risk," Assange said.

WikiLeaks is an international non-profit journalistic organization founded in Iceland in 2006 to disseminate documents, photos and video of political or social significance, according to the organization's Facebook page. The website gained prominence when it publicized a trove of classified diplomatic cables between heads of state and government.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com