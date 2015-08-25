  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Wikipedia excluded from Russia&#39;s register of prohibited websites

    17:12, 25 August 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's media watchdog agency, Roskomnadzor, has excluded Wikipedia from the register of banned information, says a report posted on the agency's website on Tuesday.

    "The ruling of Chernoyarsk court of the Astrakhan region with regard to the Wikipedia online encyclopedia has been enforced. The information found prohibited by the court has been edited," the report says. On Monday, Roskomnadzor ordered communication providers to block the page index of the Russian-language website of Wikipedia, which contained prohibited information on a narcotic substance. Some of the providers have already begun to block the website, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!