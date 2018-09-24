Wild wind and dust storm to roll across 2 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm alert for Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Dust storm, east, north-east wind gusting 15-20 m/s will hit tomorrow Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.



Patches of fog are expected in the territory of Mangistau region on September 25 in the morning and evening. Fog is forecast to blanket Aktau city on Friday morning and evening. Chances of storm are high.