Wild wind tears off roofs across Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM On April 25 strong wind ripped roofs off the secondary school and a five-storey dwelling house in Karaganda.

The wind sweeping across Koktas and Shakhtyor villages tore roofs off a two-storey community centre and a residential house.



The rescuers urge people not to approach rundown and derelict buildings, trees and power lines and not to leave children unattended.

As earlier reported, Kazhydromet issued a storm alert across the region. On April 26-27 heavy precipitations (rain and snow) will batter the region in the night and locally during the day accompanied by wind gusting up to 25 m/s.



