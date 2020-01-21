  • kz
    Wild wind to hit Kazakh capital

    14:44, 21 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rain and heavy snow are expected to hit Aktobe region on January 22-24.

    Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar regions are also set to face snow in three days ahead.

    Snow, blizzard, snowstorms, black ice are forecast to grip the Kazakh capital on January 22-23.

    Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 23 m/s will roll through the city over the next two days. Chances of storm are high.


