  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Wildfire zone in Irkutsk region widens to over 675,000 hectares in past 24 hours

    17:55, 07 August 2019
    Photo: None
    IRKUTSK. KAZINFORM The area covered by wildfires in the Irkutsk region has increased by 25,000 hectares in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday, according to TASS.

    Seventy-seven settlements are affected by smoke from the wildfires.

    A joint aviation group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and DefenseMinistry has joined the firefighting effirts in the Irkutsk region on August 1.

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!