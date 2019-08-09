Wildfires strike Russia’s Zabaykalsky National Park, two Siberian nature reserves

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Firefighters are combatting intense blazes in the Zabaykalsky National Park as well as in the Barguzinsky and Dzherginsky Nature Reserves in Russia’s Buryatia Region, the local forestry department reported on its website on Friday, TASS reported.

Twenty-seven more specialists were dispatched to theDzherginsky Nature Reserve.

Over the past 24 hours, firefighters put out 11 blazes in Buryatiaengulfing an area of 1,600 hectares. More than 309 specialists assisted by 32units of equipment were utilized in the effort. Another 65,000 hectares of woodlandare burning in region’s four hard-to-access districts. These fires are notbeing dealt with because, according to the regional authorities, they don’tpose a threat to local communities or economic facilities, while the damagefrom them will be less than from the possible cost of the efforts to combatthese blazes.

Special fire safety rules remain in place in the Buryatia Region,eastern Siberia.