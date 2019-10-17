Wildlife Photographer of the Year: The best images of 2019

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Photographer Yongqing Bao's snapshot of a fight between a Tibetan fox and a marmot was named the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Titled «The Moment», the photograph was taken on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China, TASS reports.

More than 48,000 people from 100 countries entered this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, which is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. TASS selected the best images of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.