Will Federer and Wawrinka play vs Kazakhstan in Davis Cup tie?
Henri Laaksonen (world №118), Adrian Bodmer (world №467), Marc Andrea Huesler (world №601), Antoine Bellier (world №704) and Luca Margaroli (world №846) were nominated for the first round ties vs Kazakhstan in Astana.
Captain of Kazakhstan Dias Doskarayev nominated world №69 Mikhail Kukushkin, world №234 Alexandr Nedovyesov, world №248 Dmitry Popko, world №711 Roman Khassanov and world №783 Timur Khabibulin for the Davis Cup clash.
That means that Astana tennis fans won't see top Swiss players Roger Federer (world №2) and Stan Wawrinka (world №8) playing in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan will take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup ties on February 2-4 in Astana.
