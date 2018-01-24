  • kz
    Will Federer and Wawrinka play vs Kazakhstan in Davis Cup tie?

    10:08, 24 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Switzerland announced its nominations for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Henri Laaksonen (world №118), Adrian Bodmer (world №467), Marc Andrea Huesler (world №601), Antoine Bellier (world №704) and Luca Margaroli (world №846) were nominated for the first round ties vs Kazakhstan in Astana.

    Captain of Kazakhstan Dias Doskarayev nominated world №69 Mikhail Kukushkin, world №234 Alexandr Nedovyesov, world №248 Dmitry Popko, world №711 Roman Khassanov and world №783 Timur Khabibulin for the Davis Cup clash.

    That means that Astana tennis fans won't see top Swiss players Roger Federer (world №2) and Stan Wawrinka (world №8) playing in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan will take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup ties on February 2-4 in Astana. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
