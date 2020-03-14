Will Kazakh capital declare state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –The Public Heathcare Department of Nur-Sultan revealed whether the Kazakh capital is going to declare the state of emergency amid coronavirus scare, Kazinform reports.

At the press conference at the Central Communications Service Saule Kisikova, Head of the Public Healthcare Department, said the decision on the state of emergency is made by a chief sanitary doctor when 5 cases of coronavirus infection are registered.

«We are working on the process,» Kisikova told journalists at the press conference.

The first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Nur-Sultan on March 13. A Kazakhstani woman tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Milan via Moscow-Nur-Sultan flight.

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus today. One of them, a woman, returned to Nur-Sultan from Warsaw.