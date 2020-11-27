Will Kazakhstan tighten quarantine in December?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi touched upon the possibility of stricter quarantine measures in Kazakhstan in December-January at a press briefing on Friday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the briefing Minister Tsoi said everything will depend on the epidemiological situation. According to him, even in the regions with the biggest number of COVID-19 cases, for example, East Kazakhstan region, the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed down.

The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare, Tsoi pointed out.

«We are monitoring the situation and update the COVID-19 figures weekly. We observe certain growth of COVID-19 cases, but the volume is manageable. The hospitals and infectious facilities are 22% full. The situation is under control and there is no need to worry,» he added.