    Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete

    11:00, 08 August 2019
    Photo: None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM American tennis player Serena Williams became the highest-paid female athlete in the world over June 2018 - June 2019 period.

    Forbesbusiness magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes forJune 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The 23-timeGrand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athleteswith estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.

    Afterwinning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second placewith $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber isat the third place with $11.8 million.

    The top 10on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.

    The listfollows:

    1. SerenaWilliams Tennis $29.2 million

    2. NaomiOsaka Tennis $24.3 million

    3.Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million

    4. SimonaHalep Tennis $10.2 million

    5. SloaneStephens Tennis $9.6 million

    6. CarolineWozniacki Tennis $7.5 million

    7. MariaSharapova Tennis $7 million

    8. KarolinaPliskova Tennis $6.3 million

    9. ElinaSvitolina Tennis $6.1 million

    10. VenusWilliams Tennis $5.9 million

    10. GarbineMuguruza Tennis $5.9 million

