Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM American tennis player Serena Williams became the highest-paid female athlete in the world over June 2018 - June 2019 period.

Forbesbusiness magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes forJune 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 23-timeGrand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athleteswith estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.

Afterwinning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second placewith $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber isat the third place with $11.8 million.

The top 10on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.

The listfollows:

1. SerenaWilliams Tennis $29.2 million

2. NaomiOsaka Tennis $24.3 million

3.Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million

4. SimonaHalep Tennis $10.2 million

5. SloaneStephens Tennis $9.6 million

6. CarolineWozniacki Tennis $7.5 million

7. MariaSharapova Tennis $7 million

8. KarolinaPliskova Tennis $6.3 million

9. ElinaSvitolina Tennis $6.1 million

10. VenusWilliams Tennis $5.9 million

10. GarbineMuguruza Tennis $5.9 million