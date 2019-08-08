Williams tops Forbes list's highest-paid female athlete
Forbesbusiness magazine on Wednesday announced the highest-paid female athletes forJune 2018 - June 2019 period, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 23-timeGrand Slam champion topped the annual list of the highest-paid female athleteswith estimated total earnings of $29.2 million.
Afterwinning the US and Australian Opens, Japan's Naomi Osaka took the second placewith $24.3 million in the list behind Williams while German Angelique Kerber isat the third place with $11.8 million.
The top 10on Forbes’ list of best-paid female athletes are tennis players.
The listfollows:
1. SerenaWilliams Tennis $29.2 million
2. NaomiOsaka Tennis $24.3 million
3.Angelique Kerber Tennis $11.8 million
4. SimonaHalep Tennis $10.2 million
5. SloaneStephens Tennis $9.6 million
6. CarolineWozniacki Tennis $7.5 million
7. MariaSharapova Tennis $7 million
8. KarolinaPliskova Tennis $6.3 million
9. ElinaSvitolina Tennis $6.1 million
10. VenusWilliams Tennis $5.9 million
10. GarbineMuguruza Tennis $5.9 million