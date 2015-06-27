Wimbledon 2015: Kazakhstani Kukushkin draws Andy Murray in first round

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Wimbledon 2015 draw looks nightmarish for Kazakhstani tennis players, according to Sports.kz.

First up, Mikhail Kukushkin will face Andy Murray, the third seed of the tournament and the man 55 places above him, in the first-round match on Tuesday (June 30). Murray and Kukushkin met twice in 2012 at Australian Open and Brisbane International and the Scot came out victorious 2:0. Kazakhstan-based Aleksandr Nedovyesov will face off with Viktor Troicki of Serbia, a dangerous opponent having reached the final 16 at Wimbledon back in 2012. In the women's draw, Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player 21-year-old Zarina Diyas (34th in the world) starts against experienced Flavia Pennetta from Italy. Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni who impressed the crowd with her Roland Garros 2015 performance can potentially end Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova's Wimbledon campaign in Round 1. It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan puts high hopes on Diyas and Shvedova since they both reached quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. And last but definitely not least, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has drawn Marina Erakovic of New Zealand in the first round.