Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic crashes out

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Novak Djokovic crashed out of Wimbledon in dramatic fashion after going down in four sets to U.S. star Sam Querrey, CNN reports.

The World No.1 and defending champion was beaten 6-7 1-6 6-3 6-7 in a pulsating rain-delayed clash on Court 1.



Djokovic became the first man to win four straight grand slam titles since 1969 when he won last month's French Open.



It's the first time the Serb has suffered defeat at a grand slam since the 2015 French Open final, where he was beaten by Stan Wawrinka, a run of 30 straight matches.



Querrey, seeded 28th and ranked 41 in the world, had led by two sets to none when rain forced play to be suspended Friday.



Djokovic fought back to take the third but the American held his nerve to win the fourth on a tiebreak and make history.



"It's incredible, especially to do it here at Wimbledon," Querrey told the BBC.



"I'm so ecstatic, so happy. I think today I played the break points well.



"Every time he had a break point I was able to come up with a big serve.



"He came out and got the first four games, fortunately for me we had another rain delay and I got to regroup."



Querrey will face Frenchman Nicolas Mahut for a place in the quarterfinals, while Djokovic was left to rue lost opportunities after seeing his dream of a calendar grand slam -- last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969 -- shattered.



