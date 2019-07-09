Wimbledon Roundup: Zhang Shuai into quarterfinals, Nadal, Federer move on

LONDON. KAZINFORM China's Zhang Shuai reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, defeating Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday in the third round of the women's singles at the All England Club.

Zhang took the first set with relative ease, but Yastremaska, who had defeated Zhang at the 2018 Hong Kong Open, found her pace and took the match into a deciding set, which Zhang won to seal her victory in one hour and 46 minutes, Xinhua reports.

"A Grand Slam means a lot to me and I want to keep my career going much longer," Zhang said afterwards.

The Chinese star's next rival will be the former world No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania, who brought an end to the fairytale run of 15-year-old American Coco Gauff, winning 6-3, 6-3 to secure her berth in the quarterfinals.

In the men's singles, top seeds Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic all made it into the quarters, with 37-year-old Federer becoming the oldest player to reach this stage at a Grand Slam since Jimmy Connors made the last eight at the 1991 U.S. Open at the age of 39.

"I'm really getting into a good groove now. Today I was able to read his serve, get the returns back in play and hit well from the baseline," said Federer, after his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The Swiss tennis legend may now face a semifinal against long-time rival Nadal, after the Spaniard saw off Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on center court.

Djokovic also advanced in straight sets, beating France's Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a last eight tie against David Goffin.

"My plan always is to reach the final stages at Grand Slams," said Djokovic, who is bidding to win his fifth Wimbledon trophy.

"Wimbledon has been a special tournament that has motivated me throughout my life," the 32-year-old added.