NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in Atyrau and Aktobe regions, Kazinform reported with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

A dust storm, 15-20 mps southwest wind are expected in some parts of Atyrau region and city on April 24. Chance of a storm is 80-85%.

15-20 mps southwest wind with the gusts of 18 mps is predicted for Aktobe region and city on April 24. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.