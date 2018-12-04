Wind and solar power plants installed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Wind and solar power plants launched in Almaty and Almaty region, Samruk Energy's press service reports.

The solemn ceremony took place at the Innovation Technologies Park special economic zone in Almaty.



The 5 MW wind-powered generating plant is built nearby Nurly district, Almaty region. The solar electric plant capacity is 1 MW. As the 72-hour full-scale tests show the wind and solar power stations are ready to use.



Samruk Energy has already implemented two renewable power source projects. It installed a 2 MW solar power farm in Kapshagai and a 45 MW wind-powered generating plant in Yerementau. For the past ten months the total power generation at the said power stations reached 134.4 mln kWh.