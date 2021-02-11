Wind, blizzard, fog to grip Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On February 12-14 fog will blanket Zhambyl region. High wind will sweep through the region over next three days.

Fog and ground blizzard will batter tomorrow Kostanay region with wind predicted during the day.

West Kazakhstan will brace on Friday for fog and ice-slick.

Kyzylorda region will wake up to foggy streets. Wind will roll through on Friday.

Ice-slick, ground blizzard, fog will grip Aktobe region, while fog will coat Atyrau region locally.