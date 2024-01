ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Classes were canceled in Astana due to wind chill advisory, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Education Department.

"Classes are cancelled for students of Grades 1-11 (12) and vocational colleges on December 26, 2017 due to weather worsening (gusts of 15-20 mps are likely to blow through the city)," the department's statement reads.