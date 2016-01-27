Wind gusts and precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM January 27 will bring precipitation to the most regions of Kazakhstan, while western and eastern regions will enjoy sunny weather this day. Fog will blanket some areas of the country. Ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are possible too.

As Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet says, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s as well as blizzard in the daytime.

Fog is expected in some areas of Mangystau, Kyzylorda and at night in East Kazakhstan regions. Ice slick is possible in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will also have foggy and windy weather today (15-20 m per s). Black ice is expected there too.

Blizzard and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in parts of Kostanay region.

Fog and ice slick are expected in some areas of Almaty region. In the area of Zhalanashkol, the wind will gust up to 23-28 m per s, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s at night.