    Wind storm declared in two regions of Kazakhstan

    17:28, 15 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Akmola and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Southwestern wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola region and Kokshetau on April 16. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay region on April 16. Southwestern wind gusting to 15-20 mps is predicted for the region on April 16. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.


