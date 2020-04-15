Wind storm declared in two regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Akmola and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Southwestern wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola region and Kokshetau on April 16. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay region on April 16. Southwestern wind gusting to 15-20 mps is predicted for the region on April 16. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.