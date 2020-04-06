  • kz
    Windstorm forecast for northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan

    10:50, 06 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters predicted windstorm in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country on April 7-8, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    15-20 southwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in Karaganda region on April 8.

    Weather forecasters predict 15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 23-28 mps for Kostanay region.

    Rude southwest wind of 15-20 mps with gusts up to 30 mps is expected in some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions of the country on April 8.


