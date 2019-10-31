  • kz
    Windy and foggy Thursday forecast for Kazakhstan

    07:28, 31 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Disturbed weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and snow are expected to douse the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

