Windy and foggy weather forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that most regions of Kazakhstan will be tormented by precipitation, black ice and ground blizzard today, March 8.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-28 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will cover the roads in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog.

Ground blizzard will hit Kostanay and Akmola regions.