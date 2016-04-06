Windy and gloomy forecast for Wednesday in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 6. Fog, bleak wind and thunderstorm are expected in the country, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-25 mps in some parts of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.