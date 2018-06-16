Windy and rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. However, western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather. Rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail are forecast for parts of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Fervent heat is set to grip most part of Atyrau region.