    Windy and snowy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    07:34, 16 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow showers, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind will persist in Kazakhstan on Monday, November 16.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region. Kostanay, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog. It will be slippery in Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

