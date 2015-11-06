Windy Friday forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be gripped by precipitation, snow, blizzard, fog, ice slick and stiff wind today, November 6.

According to Kazhydromet, the national weather service, bleak wind will batter Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 22-23 mps in Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and Akmola regions will be hit by blizzard. Ice-slick is forecast for Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Akmola regions. North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.