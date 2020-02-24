Windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan February 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Foggy and windy weather as well as ground blizzard are forecast in Kazakhstan February 24, Kazhydromet RSE reports.

Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions will see fog, black ice and gusting wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and a 18 mps wind are expected in Aktobe region.

Fog, blowing snow and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for North-Kazakhstan region.

Dense fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region. Blizzard and 20 mps wind are predicted for the region as well.

Fog, black ice forecast for Zhambyl, Atyrau, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.