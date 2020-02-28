Windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, ice slick, strong wind with blizzard are predicted for some areas of Kazakhstan on Friday, Emergency Committee informs.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps, dust storm are expected in Mangystau region during the day.

Snowstorm, fog, black ice and strong wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions.

Ice roads, fog, blizzard and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Dense fog patches will blanket some parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions during night and morning hours. Strong wind will be gusting to 15-20 mps.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions of the country.