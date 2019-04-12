Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Patchy rain is expected in Kazakhstan on Friday, meteorologists say. Fog and gusting wind, thunderstorm and hail are possible in some areas.

Wind speed in Karaganda region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Atyrau region.



Foggy weather is predicted also for Zhambyl, Mangistau regions, at night and in the morning in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Hail is possible in Turkestan and Karaganda regions.