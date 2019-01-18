Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frontal type precipitation is expected in most regions of the country on Friday. Fog and gusting wind as well as black ice are forecast for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will descend in some areas of Turkestan region. Gusts of wind will increase to 15-20mps in the daytime, sometimes to 23-28mps.



Foggy and windy weather is forecast for Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola regions. Gusts of wind in these regions will reach 15-20mps in average increasing to 23mps in some areas.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions with wind speed increasing to 15-20mps.

Foggy weather is forecast also for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Black ice is expected in Atyrau region.