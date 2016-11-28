Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation in predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on November 28, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Snowfall is forecast in northern and western parts of the republic. Fog and ice slick are expected in some areas where gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23-28 m per s.

Snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes increasing to 23-28 m per s will hit Akmola region.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes to 25 m per s. Blizzard and ice slick are forecast there too.

Fog, ice slick and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast also for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in Kostanay region will rise to 15-20 m per s, with fog, ice slick and snow drift to hit some areas.

Fog will descend in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions. Black ice is expected in Zhambyl and Atyrau regions.

Fog will blanket Almaty and Mangistau regions.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 15-20 m per s.