Windy weather, ice glaze expected in Kazakhstan Nov 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowy, foggy weather, ice glaze and wind speed increase remain today in parts of Kazakhstan's most regions. Sunny weather will dominate in northern and north-western regions only.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's main forecaster, fog will cover parts of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket also some areas of Zhambyl region where wind speed reaches up to 15-20 m per s.

Strong wind is expected in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region (17-22 m per s).

In South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions wind speed is expected to make 15-20 m per s.

Fog and ice glaze are forecast in parts of Kyzylorda region.

Wind speed increase at 15-20 m per s and nighttime fog are forecast in Mangystau region.

Some areas of the West Kazakhstan region will have foggy weather, ice glaze and nighttime wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog, ice glaze, daytime blizzard and strong wind at 15-20 m per s are expected in Karaganda region.

Ice glaze is also expected in parts of East Kazakhstan region.