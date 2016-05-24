  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Windy weather predicted for Kazakhstan May 24

    07:10, 24 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms are expected in northern, north-western, central and south-eastern regions. Strong wind is predicted for some areas.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, and in the daytime in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!