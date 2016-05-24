Windy weather predicted for Kazakhstan May 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms are expected in northern, north-western, central and south-eastern regions. Strong wind is predicted for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, and in the daytime in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.