Windy weather to hit Kazakhstan Oct 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal precipitation (primarily, rains), wind speed increase, fog and glaze are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan October 16. Sunny weather will dominate in central and eastern parts of the country only.

Fog, glaze and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec are expected in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and at night and in the daytime in Kostanay region. Wind speed in West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions will rise up to 15-20 m per sec. Fog will also blanket Almaty and Karaganda regions, as well as Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the daytime. Rain to snow slush is forecast in Zhambyl and Almaty regions. Nghttime air temperature will decrease there to +2+7, sometimes -3. Daytime temperature will be +8+13 and sometimes +16.