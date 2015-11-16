  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Winner of Cotto-Alvarez fight can&#39;t anybody but Golovkin - M. Suleiman

    14:55, 16 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of World Boxing Council Mauricio Suleiman once again told that the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight would have to face Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin next, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "We can confirm that the winner must face our interim champion, Golovkin. It's a fight that has to happen, the winner cannot face someone else," the WBC President said.

    It was earlier informed that in case of a success of the Cotto-Alvarez fight the promoters could arrange a rematch. In, turn, Golden Boy Promotions President Oscar De La Hoya, who is representing the interests of Alvarez, told that the fight with Golovkin was possible but in near future.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!