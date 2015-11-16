Winner of Cotto-Alvarez fight can&#39;t anybody but Golovkin - M. Suleiman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of World Boxing Council Mauricio Suleiman once again told that the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight would have to face Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin next, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

"We can confirm that the winner must face our interim champion, Golovkin. It's a fight that has to happen, the winner cannot face someone else," the WBC President said.

It was earlier informed that in case of a success of the Cotto-Alvarez fight the promoters could arrange a rematch. In, turn, Golden Boy Promotions President Oscar De La Hoya, who is representing the interests of Alvarez, told that the fight with Golovkin was possible but in near future.