Winner of Miss Kazakhstan 2015 beauty pageant to receive a multi-million prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winner of Miss Kazakhstan 2015 beauty pageant will receive a hefty cheque of 5 million tenge.

Fashion producer of the competition Saken Zhaksybayev announced at a press conference on Friday that the organizers had made a decision to increase the prize fund. "5 million tenge is a lot. You can start your own business, carve a career or obtain a decent education in Kazakhstan or abroad. I think this is a great incentive," Mr. Zhaksybayev noted. He also reminded that participation is free of charge for all beauties and the main requirement is to have Kazakhstani citizenship. The 19th edition of the annual Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant will take place in Astana on December 10. Winner and runners-up will be selected based on SMS voting.