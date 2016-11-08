Winner of Tour of Hainan 2016 donates to charity

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Winner of the Tour of Hainan 2016 and one of the most prominent riders in Kazakhstan Alexei Lutsenko brought some presents for an infant orphanage in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There are 55 children in the infant orphanage at the moment. Lutsenko brought them household appliances, strollers, diapers, personal hygiene products and more.







Alexei and his wife Yelena are parents of 3-year-old Zlata. The rider remembers how shocked he was to see that other parents abandon their children at a maternity clinic when he came to visit his spouse and their newborn daughter.



He and his wife had an idea. "We decided that if I win the Tour of Hainan, I will donate part of my prize money to an infant orphanage. The first thing we did when I returned to Petropavlovsk we went to the orphanage and asked what they need," Lutsenko told Kazinform correspondent.







The athlete said this is not the last time his family helps the infant orphanage and added he didn't want anyone to know about his kind deed. "This is not for PR purposes, you know," Lutsenko added.



The rider will spend some quality time with his family until December 22. Afterwards he is set to travel to a training camp in Italy to discuss plans for the next year.



