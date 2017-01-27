Winner of 'Voice of Kazahstan' to give prize to parents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The winner of the "Voice of Kazakhstan" show, analogue of the Dutch show "The Voice", 22-year old Dinmukhammed Dauletov has said he would give his prize to his parents.

Dinmukhammed has been singing since he was six.

"I was asked in college what I am into. I said I like signing. And then I started performing in college. My parents didn't take it seriously. They were saying that signing is not important and I should get a profession and job. That's why I work as excavator driver in a mine pit to help my parents", Dinmukhammed says.

In the national contest "Country of Masters" devoted to the 20th anniversary of the Eurasian group, Dinmukhammed performed with Aikyn Tolepbergenov. The atmosphere of the event inspired the desire to continue singing. Then he participated in X-Factor, but it was not successful enough.

The voice of Dinmukhammed is classified as soprano. Having come to Astana from Rudny with his family, Dinmukhammed says he cannot still believe in his victory. He told that the seven million tenge which he has won he will give to his parents. As for his future plans, he will continue his career, sing, make music videos and keep the study in college.