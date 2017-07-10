Winners of 4th International «Kazakhstan through the eyes of foreign media» contest announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kazakhstan's Chief Editors Club announced today winners of the Fourth International "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" contest. 83 entries from 29 countries competed in this year's contest, with five regional prizes awarded to journalists. The jury included Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhamonv, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and President of the Chief Editors Club Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Pervane Sultanova from Azerbaijan was chosen as the winner among journalists from the CIS and Baltics for her article titled "Kazakhstan's new mission: from energy to peace diplomacy" published on 1news.az.



Ilaria Capitanio, an Italian based in Brussels, is the winner among European journalists with her story titled "Kazakhstan is riding the wave of modernization through opportunities and challenges" published on Vocal Europe.



An article by a Canadian author Tom Taylor "5 reasons you need to visit Kazakhstan" published on Wildlives.co was the best publication among journalists from the Americas.



From Asia, Australia and Oceania, the jury chose Joel Lee of South Korea for his article "Ethnic Koreans sow the seeds of success in Kazakhstan" published in The Korea Herald daily newspaper.



Last but not least, the winner from the countries of the Middle East and Africa is Udi Shaham from Israel, who published an article titled "Kazakhstan seeks role as capital of 'New Silk Road'" in The Jerusalem Post.



Apart from the contest winners, authors with outstanding publications each representing one of the five regions have been selected to receive the Kazakh Foreign Minister's Certificate of Appreciation.



According to the rules of the competition, the five winners are awarded a trip to Kazakhstan in August this year. Journalists will visit the cities of Astana and Almaty, as well as the Borovoye resort. The winners of the contest will visit the pavilions of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, cultural and historical sites, and will have an opportunity to interview Kazakhstan's senior government officials, experts, journalists and representatives in the field of culture, sports and tourism.



Abdrakhmanov noted that this kind of competition is not only an opportunity to raise Kazakhstan's profile abroad and promote our peaceful initiatives internationally, but also a contribution to further development of bilateral and multilateral relations with the countries where the works of the contestants were published.



This year, the number of applications has increased substantially (in 2016, about 60 papers were submitted for participation in the competition). Many journalists in their works covered such important for Kazakhstan events as the EXPO 2017 exhibition, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, the Astana Process talks on Syria, the Kazakh government's efforts to further modernize its political and economic system and described their impressions about unique features of Kazakhstani culture.



"Kazakhstan's increasing role in the international arena was one of the main topics in the journalists' reports. The achievements of our country in the political, economic, cultural and other spheres also did not escape the attention of the foreign media. All of this testifies to the fact that Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy has been a success," he said.



This year's competition is sponsored by the Astana EXPO 2017 national company, the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company, Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee, the Ramada Plaza Astana and the Rixos Borovoye hotels and the Argymak transportation company. The LOT Polish Airlines, which this May launched a regular four-times-a-week connection between Warsaw and Astana, are the contest's international partners.



The Kazakh MFA expresses gratitude to its partners for their generous support of the contest and providing comfortable conditions for the winners' stay in Kazakhstan.