Winners of Almaty Film Festival announced

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first Almaty Film Festival held in Astana city has come to an end, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The winners of the film festival were announced at the closing ceremony at the Palace of the Republic.

At the very beginning of the ceremony, actress Nastassja Kinski and filmmaker Kim Ki-duk were awarded special statuettes "For Contribution to the World Cinematography".

Then, the winners in the out-of-competition programs were announced. The awards were given to the creators of films "Genesis 2.0" (Switzerland, China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, the U.S., directed by Christian Frei and Maxim Arbugaev) and "Altyn-Emel" (Kazakhstan, directed by Andrei Belyalov) by representatives of UNESCO and El Arna TV Channel, respectively.





Russian producer Alexey Petrukhin, along with his team (who produced "Viy"), highlighted another project "You Are Not Alone". They will grant production development and post-production services to the scriptwriters Hussein Ferzauli, Sabina Zhunuspekova, and Ivan Kvashchuk.

In the main competition on "The Rapprochement of Cultures", the following nominations were distributed.

The film "The Gentle Indifference of the World" (Director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, PoD Aydar Sharipov) eon the Special Jury Award for Camerawork and Production Designing.

Maisa Abd Elhadi and Sivane Kretchner tied for the Award for Best Actress for the work in "The Reports on Sarah and Saleem". Giorgi Bochorishvili who played in "Horizon" (directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili) was recognized as the best actor.

Ukraine's Roman Bondarchuk ("Volcano") received the Award for Best Director. The film "Crystal Swan" by Darya Zhuk (Belarus, Russia, Germany, the U.S.) won the top award and the Grand Prix for the best motion picture of the festival.