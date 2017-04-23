  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Winners of Almaty Marathon announced

    16:47, 23 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Winners of the 6th Almaty Marathon have been announced today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nikolai Grigorov of Russia and Polina Repina from Kazakhstan won the Almaty Marathon and captured a 350,000 tenge prize apiece.

    Grigorov covered the distance in 2 hours and 30 minutes, whereas Repina needed more time - she covered the distance in 3 hours 16 minutes.

    Amir Baitukanov from Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aidyn Kassen from Astana came in second and third respectively. As for women, Alyona Uvarova from Almaty and Mariya Kireyeva from Semey finished 2nd and 3rd accordingly.

    As a reminder, over 13,000 people took part in the Almaty Marathon today.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Events Kazinform's Timeline Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!