Winners of Almaty Marathon announced

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Winners of the 6th Almaty Marathon have been announced today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nikolai Grigorov of Russia and Polina Repina from Kazakhstan won the Almaty Marathon and captured a 350,000 tenge prize apiece.



Grigorov covered the distance in 2 hours and 30 minutes, whereas Repina needed more time - she covered the distance in 3 hours 16 minutes.



Amir Baitukanov from Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aidyn Kassen from Astana came in second and third respectively. As for women, Alyona Uvarova from Almaty and Mariya Kireyeva from Semey finished 2nd and 3rd accordingly.



As a reminder, over 13,000 people took part in the Almaty Marathon today.