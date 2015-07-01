Winners of EXPO 2017 essay competition to study in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Names of winners of "My contribution to EXPO-2017. Ways of ‘greening' essay competition were announced on Wednesday (July 1) in Astana.

The competition among this year's school leavers and college students was announced back in April 2015. Participants were asked to write essays about the upcoming EXPO event themed Kazakhstan's economy through the prism of my future profession" in Kazakh, Russian and English.

Panel of experts spent two weeks picking the best essays on the topic of greening. As a result, they selected 15 essays. Winners got generous grants to study at China University of Mining and Technology and will travel to Milan as part of Kazakhstan's EXPO 2015 delegation.

"Kazakhstan is the first post-Soviet country to host such grandiose event. The theme of the exhibition "Future Energy" is a relevant topic. I am strongly convinced that all Kazakhstanis should help preserve environment. And this competition is your contribution," Kazakhstani senator Serik Nugerbekov told winners of the competition at the awarding ceremony.

The essay contest was organized by "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC, MyChina educational center, the Ministry of Education and Science and Zhassyl Yel movement.