Winners of Kazakh Language Olympiad awarded on In Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - In Moscow "Menin Yelim" ("my country") Olympiad on knowledge of Kazakh, culture and history of Kazakhstan among Kazakhstan nationals living in the Russian Federation has come to an end.

Kazakhstan nationals aged 14 - 24 years and Russian students learning Kazakh participated in the Olympiad.

The intellectual competition was organized by the Embassy and consular institutions of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation with assistance of the Kazakh national and cultural associations in Russian regions due to celebration of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan People's Languages Day.

The main goal of the Olympiad was to promote interest in the culture and history of Kazakhstan among Kazakh youth in Russia.

The competition was carried out in two steps. The first step included selection of the best participants in each consular district (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Omsk, Kazan) for the final competition.

The final competition was conducted in the Moscow State Linguistic University and included written and verbal tests. The judges were Kazakh teachers and linguists of famous Russian and Kazakh universities.

The winner of the Olympiad is Inessa Kuanova, student of the Moscow city pedagogical university who gained 100 points out of 128. The second place was taken by Nursultan Assylkhan, student of the St. Petersburg University of Architecture and Construction. Student of Moscow State Linguistic University Anastasia Reshetnikova took the third place.