Winners of World Kokpar Championship to get KZT10 mln prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Winners of the first World Kokpar Championship will receive 10 million tenge in prize money, said President of the national sports association of Kazakhstan Bekbolat Tleukhan.

Speaking at the press conference today, he revealed that the total prize pool of the competition is 18 million tenge, of which the winners will get 10 million, and 5 and 3 million will be awarded to the teams taking the second and the third places respectively.

The World Kokpar Championship will be held in the Kazakh capital in the framework of the ongoing EXPO-2017. In total, over 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Turkey, China, Hungary, Russia, and even the United States will be taking part in the tournament.

According to the Deputy Chief of US Mission to Kazakhstan John Mark Pommersheim, the participation of US team will contribute to the development of Kazakhstan-the United States relations.

Kokpar is one of the most popular Kazakh sports games in which horse-mounted players try to claim a goat carcass.