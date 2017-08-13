  • kz
    Winners of zhamby atu int'l tournament announced

    18:24, 13 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winners of the international zhamby atu tournament "Altyn Zhebe" have been announced at the Kazanat race track in Astana today.

    Romanian Mikhai Kuzmi won the tournament and took home the KZT 2-million prize. Kazakh athlete Sarybai Aitbek claimed the second prize of KZT 1 million. The third place and the KZT-700,000 prize went to Aikoz Yeralkhan from Kazakhstan.

    Some 20 athletes from 11 countries took part in the tournament. Kazakhstan was represented by 5 participants, including Yeldos Badashev, Sarybai Aitbek, Aikoz Yeralkhan, Abzal Tulybayev and Bekkali Uzdenbayev.

    Note: Zhamby atu is a competitive Kazakh equestrian sport involving shooting arrows at a target whilst riding a horse at speed.

